Man jumps in front of Sacramento light-rail train in suspected suicide attempt

A man is suspected of attempting suicide Friday morning by jumping in front of a light-rail train.
The man, who was not identified, suffered a broken leg near the Watt/Manlove Station in Rosemont on the Gold Line between Sacramento and Folsom. The incident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Friday and disrupted travel for about 20 minutes.
Witnesses said the man appeared to attempt suicide by jumping in front of the train. Light-rail service has been restored, according to a Sacramento Regional Transit spokeswoman.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments