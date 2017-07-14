Sacto 911

July 14, 2017 8:37 AM

Man jumps in front of Sacramento light-rail train in suspected suicide attempt

By Bill Lindelof

A man is suspected of attempting suicide Friday morning by jumping in front of a light-rail train.

The man, who was not identified, suffered a broken leg near the Watt/Manlove Station in Rosemont on the Gold Line between Sacramento and Folsom. The incident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Friday and disrupted travel for about 20 minutes.

Witnesses said the man appeared to attempt suicide by jumping in front of the train. Light-rail service has been restored, according to a Sacramento Regional Transit spokeswoman.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

