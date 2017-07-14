A vehicle driven by a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy crashed into another vehicle with five people on board early Friday morning at Fulton and Pope avenues, resulting in injuries to all involved.
July 14, 2017 12:34 PM

Crash involving Sacramento sheriff’s deputy results in major injury to citizen

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A deputy responding to assist in a call Friday morning in Arden Arcade was involved a collision with another vehicle, resulting in a variety of injuries to passengers in the private vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol said that the deputy was driving a patrol sport-utility vehicle about 12:30 a.m. northbound on Fulton Avenue with “forward red lights activated.”

The deputy was responding to assist on a call. A southbound Honda CRV on Fulton Avenue was stopped in the two-way turn lane preparing to make a left turn onto eastbound Pope Avenue.

The Honda driver allowed one car to pass but did not see the deputy’s vehicle approaching. The driver began a left turn, which resulted in a collision between the Honda and the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

The CHP said that the driver and front-seat passenger in the Honda complained of pain. In the back seat, one passenger had minor injuries, another suffered a broken leg and the right-rear passenger suffered major injuries.

All five in the Honda were taken to the hospital. The deputy suffered cuts on his face and complained of pain. He also went to the hospital.

Fulton Avenue was closed for nearly seven hours. The CHP is investigating.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

