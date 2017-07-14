A Sacramento Police Department gang enforcement team recovered illegal assault weapons and arrested five men Wednesday in the Oak Park neighborhood.
A Sacramento Police Department gang enforcement team recovered illegal assault weapons and arrested five men Wednesday in the Oak Park neighborhood. Sacramento Police Department
A Sacramento Police Department gang enforcement team recovered illegal assault weapons and arrested five men Wednesday in the Oak Park neighborhood. Sacramento Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 14, 2017 2:42 PM

Weapons seized, five arrested after Oak Park shootings prompt increased enforcement

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Five men in their late teens and early 20s were arrested Wednesday after Sacramento police gang enforcement officers seized illegal assault weapons from a vehicle and residence.

The gang enforcement team was patrolling the Oak Park neighborhood in responses to a recent increase in shootings, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release. During the patrol, officers saw a man get out of a vehicle with an assault-style rifle and run behind a residence. Not knowing whether other firearms were in the car, officers approached the vehicle and contacted three men who were sitting inside. When the man who had left the vehicle returned, he was also detained.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun, a loaded large-capacity rifle magazine and additional ammunition, the news release said. Behind the house, they found an assault rifle hidden in an inoperable vehicle.

With information obtained during the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for a nearby residence belonging to one of the suspects who was detained. There officers seized an additional assault rifle, a handgun and a high-capacity loaded magazine, the news release said.

Arrested were David Climmons, 18, Allan Bell, 21, Derelle Gary, 22, Davon Owens, 19, and Romani McKnight, 19. All were booked on firearms and conspiracy-related charges, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ involvement in any criminal activity is asked to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Fire takes the life of a woman in North Sacramento

Fire takes the life of a woman in North Sacramento 0:52

Fire takes the life of a woman in North Sacramento
11-year-old fell from canoe. Search at reservoir continues 0:19

11-year-old fell from canoe. Search at reservoir continues
Robbery and theft - with a gun pointed at a clerk for good measure - are why these fugitives are wanted 2:07

Robbery and theft - with a gun pointed at a clerk for good measure - are why these fugitives are wanted

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question