Weapons seized, five arrested after Oak Park shootings prompt increased enforcement

Five men in their late teens and early 20s were arrested Wednesday after Sacramento police gang enforcement officers seized illegal assault weapons from a vehicle and residence.
The gang enforcement team was patrolling the Oak Park neighborhood in responses to a recent increase in shootings, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release. During the patrol, officers saw a man get out of a vehicle with an assault-style rifle and run behind a residence. Not knowing whether other firearms were in the car, officers approached the vehicle and contacted three men who were sitting inside. When the man who had left the vehicle returned, he was also detained.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun, a loaded large-capacity rifle magazine and additional ammunition, the news release said. Behind the house, they found an assault rifle hidden in an inoperable vehicle.
With information obtained during the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for a nearby residence belonging to one of the suspects who was detained. There officers seized an additional assault rifle, a handgun and a high-capacity loaded magazine, the news release said.
Arrested were David Climmons, 18, Allan Bell, 21, Derelle Gary, 22, Davon Owens, 19, and Romani McKnight, 19. All were booked on firearms and conspiracy-related charges, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ involvement in any criminal activity is asked to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
