July 14, 2017 4:38 PM

Lincoln man arrested in Yuba City bank robbery

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A Lincoln man has been arrested in connection with a July 6 bank robbery in Yuba City.

Joseph Conto, 29, was taken into custody after a search warrant was served at his home by Yuba City detectives, Lincoln police officers and agents of the Net 5 drug and gang task force, according to a Yuba City Police Department news release issued Friday.

The robbery occurred about 4:22 p.m. on July 6 at the Bank of America at 1100 Butte House Road. Bank employees told police that a white male adult entered the bank, presented a note to the teller demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Conto was identified during the investigation as a suspect in the robbery, the news release said.

He was booked into Placer County Jail, with bail set at $50,000.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

 
