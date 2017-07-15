Sacto 911

July 15, 2017 12:23 PM

Hit-and-run collision kills pedestrian in North Sacramento

By Nashelly Chavez

A 30-year-old pedestrian was killed early Friday in a hit-and-run collision in North Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department announced Saturday.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver, who struck the man near Calvados Avenue and Green Street before fleeing, a department news release said. The motorist is reported to have been driving a silver or white four-door sedan.

The fatal collision is estimated to have happened about 2 a.m. as the man was walking east of Calvados Avenue while possibly carrying some wood, according to the release.

Officers arrived at 3:15 a.m., responding to reports of a person in the roadway. When they got there, they found the man, unresponsive and lying on the ground. Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded to the scene as well, and determined the man was dead.

The department’s Major Collision Investigation unit has taken over the investigation. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver and the car involved in the incident. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office did not release the identity of the 30-year-old as of Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the collision can contact the Sacramento Police Department via the Hit-and-Run Tip line at 916-808-6030, dispatch center at 916-264-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

