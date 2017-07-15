CHP helicopter saves fallen rock climber at Twin Crags near Tahoe City

After a rock climber fell in the Twin Crags area on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol used a helicopter to help save the man.
The CHP received a call about 11:10 a.m. to request help. The victim, a man in his 20s, fell about 20 to 30 feet and sustained serious lower-body injuries, according to a CHP news release.
The CHP helicopter lowered a team member equipped with a rescue bag, after deciding that hoisting the climber would be the best way to rescue him. The CHP helicopter crew successfully placed him in the rescue bag and hoisted him from the base of the cliff to a pre-designated landing area.
He was then flown to Renown Medical Center in Reno for treatment, according to the release. The victim’s condition is unknown.
One of the victim’s friends had a cell phone, which allowed him to quickly call 911 for help. CHP officials said that the quick request for help will likely be beneficial to the victim’s recovery.
