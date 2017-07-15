The California Highway Patrol used a helicopter to help save a rock climber who fell in the Twin Crags area on Thursday. The victim, a man in his 20s, fell about 20 to 30 feet and sustained serious lower-body injuries, according to the CHP. California Highway Patrol
The California Highway Patrol used a helicopter to help save a rock climber who fell in the Twin Crags area on Thursday. The victim, a man in his 20s, fell about 20 to 30 feet and sustained serious lower-body injuries, according to the CHP. California Highway Patrol
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 15, 2017 12:36 PM

CHP helicopter saves fallen rock climber at Twin Crags near Tahoe City

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

After a rock climber fell in the Twin Crags area on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol used a helicopter to help save the man.

The CHP received a call about 11:10 a.m. to request help. The victim, a man in his 20s, fell about 20 to 30 feet and sustained serious lower-body injuries, according to a CHP news release.

The CHP helicopter lowered a team member equipped with a rescue bag, after deciding that hoisting the climber would be the best way to rescue him. The CHP helicopter crew successfully placed him in the rescue bag and hoisted him from the base of the cliff to a pre-designated landing area.

He was then flown to Renown Medical Center in Reno for treatment, according to the release. The victim’s condition is unknown.

One of the victim’s friends had a cell phone, which allowed him to quickly call 911 for help. CHP officials said that the quick request for help will likely be beneficial to the victim’s recovery.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Fire takes the life of a woman in North Sacramento

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question