CHP helicopter saves fallen rock climber at Twin Crags near Tahoe City

The California Highway Patrol used a helicopter to help save a rock climber who fell in the Twin Crags area on Thursday. The victim, a man in his 20s, fell about 20 to 30 feet and sustained serious lower-body injuries, according to the CHP.

