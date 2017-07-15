Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
July 15, 2017 9:06 PM

Man who fired gun in Tahoe Park backyard taken into custody

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

A man who fired a weapon in his backyard early Saturday, forcing officers to evacuate neighboring homes, was taken into custody by Sacramento police without incident.

Police in the early hours of Saturday were called to the home in the 4000 block of 60th Street in the city’s Tahoe Park neighborhood on a report of a man armed with a handgun and talking to himself in the home’s backyard. Officers heading to the scene were also told that the unidentified man was posting threats to social media, according to police officials in a department release.

Officers who had set up a perimeter saw the armed man leave the backyard, told him to drop his weapon and took him into custody on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm, police officials said in the statement.

Officers later learned the man was possibly having a mental episode. No one was hurt in the incident.

Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

