1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident Pause

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

1:17 Best practices for preventing fires at home

0:52 Fire takes the life of a woman in North Sacramento

0:19 11-year-old fell from canoe. Search at reservoir continues

1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release

3:24 Who shot Manpreet Singh?

0:53 Nothing to sneeze at? Four women steal plenty of allergy medicine from CVS drugstore

2:07 Robbery and theft - with a gun pointed at a clerk for good measure - are why these fugitives are wanted