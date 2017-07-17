A Sacramento Fire Department helmet cam captures the battle against a vehicle fire on Friday, including an explosion that knocks off the firefigther's helmet. No one was injured in the incident, fire officials say.
July 17, 2017 8:25 AM

Firefighter's helmet knocked from his head when things started popping

By Bill Lindelof

A firefighter’s helmet was knocked from his head by a small explosion when extinguishing a vehicle fire in South Sacramento.

When water from the fire hose splashed on the burning vehicle’s hot magnesium parts, sparks flew and things started popping next to a warehouse on La Grande Boulevard. So much so, that the firefighter’s helmet came off, along with the helmet camera.

The firefighter was not hurt. Firefighters were successful in keeping the fire from spreading to the warehouse.

 
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

