July 17, 2017 9:14 AM

Conviction in case of killing involving perceived slight of North Highlands

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A man was convicted Friday on second-degree murder in a 2015 killing that the district attorney said was sparked by a perceived disrespect of North Highlands.

A jury found Brian Sholl, 24, guilty in the shooting death of Brian Haywood, 25, on July 29, 2015 outside a home in North Highlands. According to the DA’s office, Haywood, who had been drinking that day, asked Sholl where he lived.

Sholl replied that he was from North Highlands. Haywood yelled back that he was from Del Paso Heights and “disrespected” North Highlands, according to a district attorney’s office press release.

Sholl then went to his car, got out a handgun and fired at close range, hitting Haywood several times. He died outside the home in the 6800 block of Harlequin Way.

Sholl fled in his car but was later arrested and identified by a witness as the person who shot Hayward.

 
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

