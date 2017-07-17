Two killed in crash into Lincoln home identified as Roseville residents

Two Roseville residents have been identified as the people who died early Saturday morning when their vehicle crashed into a Lincoln home.
They were identified by the Placer County coroner as Brittany Alexandra Martin and Frankee B. Rose, both 22.
Lincoln police responded at 12:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle fire on McBean Park Drive. Officers found that a vehicle had crashed into a residence, setting both the vehicle and the house on fire, according to a Lincoln Police Department Facebook post.
The Lincoln Fire Department put out the fire and found the two victims dead in the vehicle.
The two residents of the home were not injured, according to officials.
Lincoln police said it appeared the vehicle was westbound on McBean Park Drive before it struck a light pole on A Street. The vehicle then traveled through a fence and hit the residence.
