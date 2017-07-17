Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a residence Saturday morning in Lincoln.
Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a residence Saturday morning in Lincoln. Lincoln Police Department
Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a residence Saturday morning in Lincoln. Lincoln Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 17, 2017 10:47 AM

Two killed in crash into Lincoln home identified as Roseville residents

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Two Roseville residents have been identified as the people who died early Saturday morning when their vehicle crashed into a Lincoln home.

They were identified by the Placer County coroner as Brittany Alexandra Martin and Frankee B. Rose, both 22.

Lincoln police responded at 12:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle fire on McBean Park Drive. Officers found that a vehicle had crashed into a residence, setting both the vehicle and the house on fire, according to a Lincoln Police Department Facebook post.

The Lincoln Fire Department put out the fire and found the two victims dead in the vehicle.

The two residents of the home were not injured, according to officials.

Lincoln police said it appeared the vehicle was westbound on McBean Park Drive before it struck a light pole on A Street. The vehicle then traveled through a fence and hit the residence.

 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty 1:01

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty
Deputy hits the pool after long day on the job 0:23

Deputy hits the pool after long day on the job
Loomis intersection dedicated to fallen officer 4:01

Loomis intersection dedicated to fallen officer

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question