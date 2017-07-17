Teen driver safety class scheduled in Woodland

A driver safety class for teenagers will be held July 26 in Woodland.
Impact Teen Driver, sponsored by the California Highway Patrol and the Woodland Police Department, is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Woodland Police Department, 1000 Lincoln Ave., Woodland.
The program targets new and prospective drivers ages 15 to 19 years old and their parents or guardians.
The session will cover driver responsibility, distracted driving laws and the provisional license process. Participants also will have an opportunity to ask questions of officers.
Parents and guardians can register for the class by calling 530-662-4685.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
