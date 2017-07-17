Ronald Steillweel
Ronald Steillweel Sacramento Police Department
July 17, 2017 4:38 PM

Help sought finding missing man who has dementia

By Cathy Locke

Sacramento police ask the public's help in located a 70-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Ronald Steillweel was last seen about 6 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of E Street. Because he has dementia, he may be confused about his circumstances, according to a Police Department Twitter post.

Steillweel is described as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue pants, red, white and blue slippers, and a hospital wrist band.

Anyone with information regarding Steillweel’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 916-264-5471, or 911.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

