Dismantled stolen vehicles found in Butte County, Sacramento man arrested

A Sacramento man was arrested after Butte County sheriff's deputies discovered several stolen vehicles being dismantled on property near Paradise.
Deputies went to a residence in the 3800 block of Lime Saddle Road just south of Paradise about 9:30 a.m. Monday to serve an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Robin Roberts. Roberts had an outstanding no-bail warrant from the Sacramento County, according to a Butte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Deputies contacted Roberts as he was leaving the area on an all-terrain vehicle and detained him. When they conducted a records check, they found that the ATV Roberts was riding had been stolen, the news release said.
Deputies searched the property and discovered several other stolen vehicles in various stages of being dismantled. They confirmed the presence of five stolen vehicles. A sixth also was believed to have been stolen, but deputies were unable to confirm that because the vehicle had been so extensively dismantled and the vehicle identification number had been damaged, the news release said.
Roberts was arrested and booked on suspicion of five counts of possession of stolen vehicles, possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in Butte County Jail for the no-bail warrant out of Sacramento County and in lieu of $79,000 bail for the alleged offenses in Butte County.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments