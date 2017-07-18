Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts Butte County Sheriff’s Office
Robin Roberts Butte County Sheriff’s Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Dismantled stolen vehicles found in Butte County, Sacramento man arrested

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

July 18, 2017 3:17 PM

A Sacramento man was arrested after Butte County sheriff's deputies discovered several stolen vehicles being dismantled on property near Paradise.

Deputies went to a residence in the 3800 block of Lime Saddle Road just south of Paradise about 9:30 a.m. Monday to serve an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Robin Roberts. Roberts had an outstanding no-bail warrant from the Sacramento County, according to a Butte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Deputies contacted Roberts as he was leaving the area on an all-terrain vehicle and detained him. When they conducted a records check, they found that the ATV Roberts was riding had been stolen, the news release said.

Deputies searched the property and discovered several other stolen vehicles in various stages of being dismantled. They confirmed the presence of five stolen vehicles. A sixth also was believed to have been stolen, but deputies were unable to confirm that because the vehicle had been so extensively dismantled and the vehicle identification number had been damaged, the news release said.

Roberts was arrested and booked on suspicion of five counts of possession of stolen vehicles, possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in Butte County Jail for the no-bail warrant out of Sacramento County and in lieu of $79,000 bail for the alleged offenses in Butte County.

 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Adorable preschoolers absolutely love this Rocklin firefighter's firefighting song

    For Fire Prevention Month, Rocklin firefighters visited The Love of Learning Preschool on Wednesday. Jerry Dolley delighted the kids with this song he learned as a new firefighter 26 years ago. What an audience reaction.

Adorable preschoolers absolutely love this Rocklin firefighter's firefighting song

Adorable preschoolers absolutely love this Rocklin firefighter's firefighting song 0:34

Adorable preschoolers absolutely love this Rocklin firefighter's firefighting song
Roseville police want this suspected prowler who was caught on camera 0:21

Roseville police want this suspected prowler who was caught on camera
Sacramento Kings Drumline engage fans before season opener 0:51

Sacramento Kings Drumline engage fans before season opener

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question