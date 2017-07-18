Sacto 911

July 18, 2017 9:47 PM

Any update on suspects in slaying of man found in Placer County field?

Q: What is the update on the four people arrested for the alleged murder of a man found on Sunset Boulevard in Placer County? Two of the people’s names were Jimmy and Raelyn.

Sheree, Carmichael

A: Four people are being held without bail in Placer County Jail, accused of murder and kidnapping in the death of 38-year-old Tu Duc Nguyen of Sacramento.

A ranch employee found Nguyen’s body about 8 a.m. May 26 in a field along Sunset Boulevard, west of Fiddyment Road. Nguyen had been shot multiple times, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspects Jimmy Young Vang, 34, Chane Anne Xiong, 33, and Raelyn Horizonn Bergston Amour, 20, are to be arraigned Aug. 17, according to Placer County Superior Court records available online.

The fourth suspect, 32-year-old Jerry Vang, was arraigned June 22. He pleaded not guilty, and court records show he is scheduled for an early status conference Aug. 17.

