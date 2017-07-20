Target shooting restricted on BLM-managed lands due to fire danger

Fire risks have prompted target shooting restrictions on public lands managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management in 15 Central California counties.
The emergency restrictions were announced Thursday and will remain in effect until the fire danger subsides, according to a BLM news release. Firearms may still be used for hunting.
The counties affected are Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Droado, Mariposa, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne and Yuba.
“Because of the record rains, there is a tremendous amount of available fire fuel,” James Eicher, acting field manager for the BLM’s Mother Lode Field Office, said in a written statement. “Combined with high temperatures and low humidity, we have already seen numerous fires with extreme fire behavior claiming structures, and threatening the public and wildland firefighters. We need to take every precaution possible during this season of extreme fire danger to ensure one less spark means one less wildfire.”
Seasonal fire restrictions were implemented in June limiting all campfires and barbecues to fire rings in designated campgrounds. Portable stoves with gas, jellied petroleum or pressured liquid fuel are authorized with a valid California campfire permit. Visitors to fire-prone areas are advised to carry a shovel and water to help put out a fire.
