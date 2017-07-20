Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 20, 2017 6:51 PM

Alleged leader of Target REDcard fraud scheme pleads guilty to conspiracy

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A man accused of operating a credit card-making “lab” out of his Sacramento garage has admitted to a fraud conspiracy involving unauthorized use of Target REDcard account numbers.

Frank Her, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to conspiracy to commit access-device fraud, possession of device-making equipment and possession of stolen mail, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

Her was identified in court documents as the leader of an organization of up to 50 people who created fraudulent credit cards, and stole mail and the victim’s identities. He was specifically accused of conspiring to traffic in and use unauthorized Target REDcard account numbers to purchase expensive items, including electronics, at Target locations throughout the Sacramento area.

Activities conducted at Her’s garage “lab” included operating device-making equipment to create fake credit, debit, gift and other banking cards, as well as falsifying government identification documents and washing checks, the news release said. Her created fraudulent Target REDcards in his garage and gave them to co-conspirators to use to make purchases.

Her learned an algorithm that revealed how to create working Target REDcard account numbers and encoded those account numbers onto blank cards without authorization from Target or the account holders, the news release said. To avoid detection, he often sent co-conspirators to Target. If Her went himself, he wore disguises.

Her was the last of seven defendants to plead guilty in the fraud scheme. He is to be sentenced Oct. 5 by U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley.

The case resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Tips offered to guard against cold shock

Tips offered to guard against cold shock 0:56

Tips offered to guard against cold shock
Have you seen this couple wanted in Kohl's theft in Roseville? 0:35

Have you seen this couple wanted in Kohl's theft in Roseville?
Witness says she heard 7 shots in Fair Oaks officer-involved shooting 3:01

Witness says she heard 7 shots in Fair Oaks officer-involved shooting

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question