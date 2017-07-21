Man killed, child critically injured when vehicle collides with dump truck

A 30-year-old man was killed and a child was critically injured Friday afternoon in a crash in south Sacramento County.
The crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Hedge Road, just north of Florin Road. Officer Michael Bradley, California Highway Patrol spokesman, said a vehicle heading northbound on Hedge Road crossed into the path of a dump truck that was traveling southbound.
The 30-year-old man in the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Bradley said a 4-year-old child in the same vehicle was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
Hedge Road was closed to traffic in both directions due to the collision.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
