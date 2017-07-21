Wildfire risk prompts campfire ban at Placer County campground

In a move to reduce the risk of wildfires, Placer County announced that campfires will be banned at the Bear River Park and Campground beginning Monday.

Open fires will be prohibited through Oct. 1, the end of the camping season, according to a county Parks and Recreation Department news release.

The park and campground are located at the bottom of a canyon between Colfax and Weimar, noted Andy Fisher, county parks and recreation director.

“It is critical that we take appropriate measures to protect these communities and wilderness from wildfires while keeping the park open and safe for people to enjoy,” Fisher said in a written statement.

Signs will be posted notifying visitors of the restrictions, and those who violate the ban will be cited, the news release said.

Use of metal camp stoves will be permitted.

The 200-acre park and campground located along the Bear River offers family and group camping, fishing and trails for horses, hikers and bikers.