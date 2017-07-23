South Sacramento apartment fire displaces six residents

A two-alarm fire early Sunday morning destroyed four units at a south Sacramento apartment building, displacing six people, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived at the Stonebrook Apartments on the 7000 block of East Parkway shortly after 2:30 a.m., said Capt. Dave Lauchner of the Fire Department. He said crews were able to save dozens of units that otherwise could have burned.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Lauchner said he was not aware of any injuries, adding that residents of the affected apartments had already evacuated by the time the Fire Department came to the scene.
The four damaged units are currently “boarded up and uninhabitable,” he said.
A local news outlet, Public Safety News Network, reported that one person was detained in connection with the fire. However, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department was not able to confirm that report.
