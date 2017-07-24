Samuel Duran appears in Placer County Superior Court on Oct. 29, 2013, in Auburn. Duran was sentenced Monday to 70 years to life in state prison over his involvement in a rolling gun battle and hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Roseville in 2013.
Samuel Duran appears in Placer County Superior Court on Oct. 29, 2013, in Auburn. Duran was sentenced Monday to 70 years to life in state prison over his involvement in a rolling gun battle and hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Roseville in 2013.
July 24, 2017 5:11 PM

Long prison sentence for man who involved in gun battle with police on Roseville streets

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A man involved in a rolling gun battle and hours-long standoff with law enforcement officers in Roseville in 2013 has been sentenced to 70 years to life in state prison.

Samuel Duran, 36, pleaded guilty in April to three counts of attempted murder on a peace officer and to discharging a weapon causing great bodily injury, according to a Placer County District Attorney’s Office news release. He was sentenced Monday by Placer County Superior Court Judge Mark Curry. Under terms of the plea, Duran faced a minimum sentence of 40 years to life and the maximum of 70 years to life in prison.

Duran attempted to withdraw his guilty plea prior to the sentencing, the news release said, but the District Attorney’s Office opposed the motion and the judge denied Duran’s request.

The Oct., 25, 2013 incident began when Duran, a wanted parolee, fled after officers spotted him near the 200 block of Sixth Street in Roseville, police said. A gunfight between Duran and officers followed through the streets of southwestern Roseville.

During the incident, Duran shot at two Roseville officers and a federal immigration and customs agent, hitting the federal agent with one shot. He then fled through the neighborhood, where he broke into a home on Hampton Drive and barricaded himself. Duran continued to exchange gunfire with law enforcement officers, shooting one officer in the face at close range, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Duran eventually surrendered to officers and was taken into custody early the next day.

Under the sentence imposed Monday, the news release said, Duran will be eligible parole at age 102.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

