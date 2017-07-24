Was anyone tried for 1982 stabbing death of Valley High School student?

Q: In 1982, a south Sacramento teenager, Dwight Fiscus, was killed. What was the outcome of the case?
Stephanie, San Mateo
A: No one was tried for the slaying of 16-year-old Dwight Patrick Fiscus, a Valley High School student, who was fatally stabbed April 28, 1982.
According to stories in The Sacramento Bee, Fiscus attended student boxing matches at the school the night of his death. Witnesses told police he left the event between 10 and 10:15 p.m. and parted with a friend at the edge of the campus for the four-block walk to his house.
About 10:20 p.m., a woman motorist saw Fiscus staggering on the sidewalk and asked him if he needed help. Fiscus said yes, then collapsed on the front lawn of a home in the 8300 block of Center Parkway. He died before emergency personnel could reach the scene.
Three teens were arrested as suspects in the killing, but the District Attorney’s Office subsequently dismissed the charges, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue a conviction.
A $2,500 reward was offered at the time for information leading to a conviction in the case.
