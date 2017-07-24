Father accused of abandoning infant in parking lot, child in critical condition

An 18-year-old Fairfield man has been arrested after abandoning his 16-day-old son in the parking lot of a Suisun City shopping center.
After undergoing testing, officials discovered that they boy had a condition and he was transported to another hospital for treatment. He is reportedly in critical, but stable condition, according to a Police Department Facebook post.
Suisun City police received a call about 3:15 p.m. Monday reporting that an infant had been abandoned in the parking lot area of a barber shop in the Sunset Shopping Center. Barbershop employees saw the baby carrier in the parking lot and found a baby in the carrier, according to the post.
Officers and medical personnel responded to the shopping center, and the 16-day-old boy was transported to NorthBay Medical Center for observation. Police interviewed witnesses an reviewed surveillance video that showed the suspect, Daniel Mitchell, 18, and his vehicle, according to police.
While officers were still at the shopping center, Mitchell was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Fairfield. He was taken into custody by Fairfield police and transported to NorthBay Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
Suisun police contacted Mitchell at the hospital and he was identified as the infant’s father. Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, child abandonment, committing a felony while on bail and misdemeanor possession of suspected cocaine, according to the police Facebook post.
The infant was placed into protective custody with Solano County Child Protective Services.
The child’s mother also gave a statement to officers, but police said she is not considered a suspect at this time.
Police said Mitchell was previously arrested on June 27 by Suisun City officers on multiple felony charges, including possession of a firearm, after a report of a burglary in the city.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call detectives at 707-421-7361. Information also can be reported anonymously to Solano Crime Stoppers at 707-644-7867.
