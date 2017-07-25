Wellington Harned Potter
Wellington Harned Potter Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Wellington Harned Potter Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

San Jose man accused of exposing himself to girls at Placer ski resorts

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

July 25, 2017 6:56 PM

A San Jose man has been arrested after being accused of exposing himself to young girls at Placer County ski resorts.

On April 8, Placer County sheriff’s deputies in North Lake Tahoe received several reports of a man riding his snowboard up to young girls and exposing himself, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Placer County detectives, working with Vail Resorts and the Santa Clara Police Department, were able to locate and arrest 34-year-old Wellington Harned Potter. He faces numerous charges of indecent exposure and annoying minors in Placer County. Potter also is suspected of exposing himself to adolescent girls in Santa Clara, where he was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Placer County detectives are trying to determine if Potter was involved in other cases that were not yet reported. They ask anyone who was a victim to call Sgt. Dave Hunt at 530-581-6321.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Children, adults injured in Placer County crash

Children, adults injured in Placer County crash 0:11

Children, adults injured in Placer County crash
Watch CHP helicopter rescue injured motorcyclist 1:23

Watch CHP helicopter rescue injured motorcyclist
Authorities provide details about recovery of woman's body from American River 1:36

Authorities provide details about recovery of woman's body from American River

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question