San Jose man accused of exposing himself to girls at Placer ski resorts

A San Jose man has been arrested after being accused of exposing himself to young girls at Placer County ski resorts.
On April 8, Placer County sheriff’s deputies in North Lake Tahoe received several reports of a man riding his snowboard up to young girls and exposing himself, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Placer County detectives, working with Vail Resorts and the Santa Clara Police Department, were able to locate and arrest 34-year-old Wellington Harned Potter. He faces numerous charges of indecent exposure and annoying minors in Placer County. Potter also is suspected of exposing himself to adolescent girls in Santa Clara, where he was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.
Placer County detectives are trying to determine if Potter was involved in other cases that were not yet reported. They ask anyone who was a victim to call Sgt. Dave Hunt at 530-581-6321.
