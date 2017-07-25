Man allegedly threatened to kill residents, police after Auburn hit-and-run crash

A Yuba City man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly fled the scene of a collision, then threatened to kill a woman, her grandson and Auburn police.
The incident began about 8:07 p.m. when officers were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the Old Town Auburn area. Shortly afterward, police received reports of an abandoned vehicle in the roadway at Auburn Folsom Road and Deerbrooke Trail. They also received a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of Deerbrooke Trail who claimed to have been shot, according to an Auburn Police Department news release.
Officers discovered that all these calls involved 45-year-old James Christopher Marsh.
While officers were en route to Deerbrooke Trail, Marsh allegedly entered a garage in the 700 block, where he contacted the resident. He demanded that the resident allow him to enter the home and threatened to kill the woman and her grandson, the news release said. The woman was able to escape into the residence and Marsh fled.
Police located Marsh nearby. When an officer attempted to contact him, Marsh identified himself as a gang member and threatened to kill the officer, the news release said.
Marsh physically resisted officers as they attempted to arrest him, but he was eventually taken into custody without injury, police said.
Marsh was booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of burglary, participation in a street gang, robbery, criminal threats, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice and hit-and-run driving. He is being held in lieu of $330,000 bail.
