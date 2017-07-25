Callista Shaeffer
Callista Shaeffer Auburn Police Department
Sacto 911

Auburn officers injured in struggle with woman on busy highway

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

July 25, 2017 8:45 PM

Three Auburn police officers were injured Monday evening as they struggled with a woman who had run into traffic on Grass Valley Highway.

The incident occurred about 6:54 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Grass Valley Highway to aid a woman in who reported that people were trying to kill her, according to a Police Department news release. They arrived and contacted 22-year-old Callista Shaeffer, who was dscribed as a transient from North Carolina. As officers were tallking with Shaeffer, she ran into traffic on Grass Valley Highway.

Fearing for Shaeffer’s safety, the officers pursued her. They struggled with her in the roadway as she violently resisted, the news release said, and three officers were injured before they were able to subdue her.

Shaeffer was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer and battery causing serious bodily injury. She was booked into Placer County Jail and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

