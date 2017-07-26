SWAT drills at River City High School

West Sacramento SWAT officers are conducting training today at River City High School.
The department announced on Facebook that SWAT officers will train at the 1 Raider Lane campus off Jefferson Boulevard until 5 p.m. Wendnesday, July 26, and advises people to avoid the area.
The school also posted a warning on Twitter noting it was “practice only, no emergency!”
River City High School is currently in summer recess. Students return to class Aug. 16.
