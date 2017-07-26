River City High School students congregate on campus in 2009.
River City High School students congregate on campus in 2009. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee file
SWAT drills at River City High School

By Don Sweeney

July 26, 2017 10:17 AM

West Sacramento SWAT officers are conducting training today at River City High School.

The department announced on Facebook that SWAT officers will train at the 1 Raider Lane campus off Jefferson Boulevard until 5 p.m. Wendnesday, July 26, and advises people to avoid the area.

The SWAT team will be conducting training exercises at River City High School from 8am until 5pm today. Please avoid the area.

Posted by West Sacramento Police Department on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

The school also posted a warning on Twitter noting it was “practice only, no emergency!”

River City High School is currently in summer recess. Students return to class Aug. 16.

