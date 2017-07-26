Gregory Kosanke
Gregory Kosanke Sacramento Sheriff’s Department
Local coach accused of lewd acts involving a 10-year-old girl to be arraigned Thursday

By Darrell Smith

July 26, 2017 4:03 PM

A one-time youth basketball coach suspected of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl in 2016 will be arraigned Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court after prosecutors received new information in the case.

Gregory Kosanke, 55, faces charges of lewd and lascivious conduct and attempted lewd and lascivious conduct. He turned himself over to authorities July 20 and is free on bail.

Kosanke was an assistant coach in a North Highlands-area recreational league at the time of the alleged incident, which occurred during a team event in March 2016, Sacramento County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said Wednesday.

The girl’s father contacted authorities after the alleged incident and Sheriff’s detectives investigated “based on the information we had,” Turnbull said. The information, however, was not enough for Sacramento County District Attorney’s prosecutors to file criminal charges.

But “recently, new information has come forward,” Turnbull said, providing prosecutors with enough probable cause to file the charges.

Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

