Evacuations ordered as fire burns near Mount Aukum

Evacuations are in effect for a rural area near the Amador-El Dorado county line where a wildfire has burned 80 acres.

The Ranch Fire started just before 2 p.m.Wednesday at 7531 Ranch Camp Road in the Mount Aukum/Somerset area, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. As of 4:45 p.m., it was 15 percent contained.

Evacuations have been ordered for Derby Lane, Derby Court, Coyote Ridge, Mystic Road, Floral Avenue, Rosewood Lane, Johnson Mine Road and North Mine Road. The evacuations will be in place overnight, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Mount Aukum Road is closed between Omo Ranch Road and Fair Play Road.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced that an evacuation center has been set up at Pioneer Park, 6740 Fairplay Road, Somerset. Small animals are welcome at the park. Large animals can be taken to the El Droado County Fairgrounds, 100 Placervile Drive, Placerville.

Cal Fire reported that the fire was moving uphill in grass and oak woodland.

Twenty engine companies and three fire crews were on scene as of 5 p.m. They were being assisted by two bulldozers, three helicopters and six air tankers.