A fire has prompted evacuations near Rollins Lake in Nevada County.

The fire was reported burning in the area of the Greenhorn Access Road leading to a picnic area. As of 3:15 p.m. Thursday, evacuations were underway in the area on Louise Road from the Greenhorn Access Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident web page.

The fire was initially reported burning on the shoulder of the roadway about 2:50 p.m.