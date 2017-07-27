Patrick Flynn
Patrick Flynn California Department of Corrections and Rehbilitation
Offender missing from alternative custody program may have removed GPS monitor

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

July 27, 2017 5:01 PM

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is searching for a 55-year-old man who walked away from a Stockton residence where he had been assigned in an alternative custody program.

Patrick Flynn was committed to a three-year sentence from San Joaquin County for grand theft, according to a department news release. He was accepted into the alternative custody program July 3. The voluntary program was developed to allow eligible offenders to serve up to the last 12 months of their sentence in the community rather than state prison.

Flynn failed to return to the residence Thursday afternoon, and the department received electronic alarms indicating that his GPS monitor had been tampered with, the news release said.

Flynn is described as white, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Flynn’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Slain youth football coach remembered

Slain youth football coach remembered
