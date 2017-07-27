Skeletal remains found in Roseville open space

Roseville police are investigating the death of a person whose remains were found in an open-space area in the city.
Officers responded at about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a body found between North Sunrise Avenue and Interstate 80. They encountered the mostly skeletal remains of an adult in a secluded, marshy area, according to a police department Facebook post.
Police said there was no obvious cause of death and they don’t know how long the body had been there. Detectives and crime scene investigators examined the site.
The remains were turned over to the Placer County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office, which is working to identify the person and determine the cause of death, police reported.
