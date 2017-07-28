On July 23, 2017, two men tried to break into Jeremy Epps' home while he and his wife were at the hospital after the birth of their daughter. They were unable to enter, and instead stole two packages off the Epps' front porch. Jeremy Epps
Hours after their daughter was born, men tried to break into a Modesto couple’s home

By Emily Zentner

ezentner@sacbee.com

July 28, 2017 3:00 PM

While Jeremy Epps and his wife Esther were at the hospital with their 15 hour old daughter on July 23, 2017, two men were caught trying to break into the couple’s Modesto, Calif. home by their Ring! doorbell camera.

According to a post on Epps’ Facebook page, the thieves tried to kick in the door, but a deadbolt Epps installed a few days earlier stopped them. They broke the frame near the top of the door and caused cracks in the door near the deadbolt, but were not able to enter. Instead, the thieves can be seen in the doorbell camera video taking two packages off the Epps’ porch and leaving. These packages contained “small things we needed for our daughter,” according to Epps.

The Modesto Police Department is investigating the incident, and has a warrant for arrest for attempted burglary for one of the men, according to Epps.

As for his wife and newborn daughter, Leela Grace, Epps posted that both are recovering well. He said he hopes that others in his area will be on the lookout for the attempted burgalers.

Emily Zentner: 916-321-1074, @emilymzentner

