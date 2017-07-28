Hours after their daughter was born, men tried to break into a Modesto couple’s home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead Pause 0:49 Watch potential officers race to join the Placer County Sheriff's Office 0:05 Man suspected of bringing 6 pounds of pot across state lines to Placer County 0:33 Bloomington police officer's Drive-by Dunk challenge video is awesome 0:44 Slain youth football coach remembered 1:38 Man killed outside his Elk Grove home 1:49 Sacramento's most wanted: Wear your ink proudly, but follow the rules, OK? 0:49 This CHP K9 is spot-on with halt, bite commands 0:44 Cargo truck cab lifted onto tow truck after fatal crash 2:25 Two dead after cargo truck crashes into big rig Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On July 23, 2017, two men tried to break into Jeremy Epps' home while he and his wife were at the hospital after the birth of their daughter. They were unable to enter, and instead stole two packages off the Epps' front porch. Jeremy Epps

