Remains found in Roseville identified as man missing since April

By Cathy Locke



July 28, 2017 3:21 PM

Skeletal remains found Wednesday in Roseville have been identified as those of a man who had been missing since April.

The Placer County coroner, using dental records, identified the man as 32-year-old Samuel Dee Stratton-Books. Stratton-Brooks’ family reported him missing to the Roseville Police Department on May 3. Family members last saw him on April 26.

Angela Robinson, a family member, told The Sacramento Bee in May that Stratton-Brooks had been staying with his mother at the Heritage Inn on Harding Boulevard in Roseville just before his disappearance. She said he was from Grass Valley and also had lived in Colfax.

Stratton-Brooks was considered at-risk due to him being diagnosed with autism and other developmental conditions and having never lived on his own, Robinson said.

The Roseville Police Department issued bulletins asking other law enforcement agencies and the public to be on the lookout for Stratton-Brooks, but no leads were developed until Wednesday, when his remains were found in a secluded, marshy open-space area between North Sunrise Avenue and Interstate 80, according to a Roseville Police Department Facebook post.

Police said the coroner is continuing to investigate the cause of death.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

