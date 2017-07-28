A barbecue at the Folsom Point picnic area near Folsom Lake is believed to have sparked a fire that injured one firefighter and burned an acre of grassland July 28, 2017.
Barbecue likely sparked grass fire near Folsom Lake

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

July 28, 2017 9:23 PM

A picnicker may have been responsible for a fire that injured a firefighter and burned an acre of grassland near Folsom Lake.

The Folsom Fire Department to responded shortly before 1 p.m. Friday to a 911 call reporting a grass fire off East Natoma Street, near the Folsom Point picnic area. The fire was fueled by tall, dry grass and areas of dense foliage, according to a Fire Department news release.

Crews using hand tools and hoses were able to contain the fire within about 30 minutes, and firefighters remained on scene for approximately three hours to make sure hot spots were extinguished.

The source of the fire was believed to be a barbecue at the picnic site, the news release said. The person responsible left the scene before firefighters arrived.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, the Fire Department reported.

The fire is being investigated by the California State Parks police.

The Folsom Fire Department was assisted by an El Dorado County Sheriff’s marine unit and State Parks police officers.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

