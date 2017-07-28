80-year-old Rancho Cordova man reported missing

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Rancho Cordova man who was last seen Friday morning.
Robert Strand suffers from a medical condition that can cause him to become disoriented, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department news release. He was last seen about 11 a.m. Friday when he walked away from his residence near Vehicle and Zinfandel drives.
Strand is described as white, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 198 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray striped polo shirt and jeans. Strand also uses a walker.
Anyone with information regarding Strand’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
