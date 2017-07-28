Robert Strand
Robert Strand Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department
Robert Strand Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

80-year-old Rancho Cordova man reported missing

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

July 28, 2017 10:37 PM

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Rancho Cordova man who was last seen Friday morning.

Robert Strand suffers from a medical condition that can cause him to become disoriented, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department news release. He was last seen about 11 a.m. Friday when he walked away from his residence near Vehicle and Zinfandel drives.

Strand is described as white, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 198 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray striped polo shirt and jeans. Strand also uses a walker.

Anyone with information regarding Strand’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead

Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead 0:30

Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead
Watch potential officers race to join the Placer County Sheriff's Office 0:49

Watch potential officers race to join the Placer County Sheriff's Office
Man suspected of bringing 6 pounds of pot across state lines to Placer County 0:05

Man suspected of bringing 6 pounds of pot across state lines to Placer County

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question