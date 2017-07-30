Sacto 911

This teen runaway story has a happy ending

By Ellen Garrison

July 30, 2017 10:36 AM

A missing Ohio teen turned up at the Sacramento Police Department early Sunday morning, a police spokesman said.

Fourteen-year-old Mia Anderson was last seen on Monday in Brunswick, Ohio, a small city south of Cleveland, according to a post from a Cleveland Fox40 station. The Brunswick Police Department asked for help finding her on Friday.

Sacramento police Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said Anderson showed up at the Police Department at 12:20 a.m. and used the phone outside to call dispatch. She said she’d hitchhiked from Ohio to Sacramento and wanted to go home.

She told police she ran away after having issues with her family.

Heinlein said she’ll be housed at juvenile hall until arrangements can be made for her to go home.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

