Photo illustration
Photo illustration
Photo illustration
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

North Highlands house party shooting victim identified

By Ellen Garrison and Molly Sullivan

egarrison@sacbee.com

July 30, 2017 12:52 PM

The 22-year-old man killed at a North Highlands house party early Saturday morning has been identified as Isaiah Bridgett by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Bridgett was shot in the head after fights broke out as a house party was winding down in the 700 block of Plumber Way. Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to the party around 3 a.m. Saturday after a caller reported hearing gunfire at a party with between 200 and 300 attendees.

Partygoers initially told the police that the sounds were fireworks and not gunfire, but Bridgett and a second victim later showed up at a local hospital. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was hit in the arm by a bullet.

Detectives who returned to the party site believe there was more than one shooter. One suspect was described as a black male, in his late teens to early 20s, with short dreadlocks. He was reportedly seen leaving the scene on foot, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch potential officers race to join the Placer County Sheriff's Office

Watch potential officers race to join the Placer County Sheriff's Office 0:49

Watch potential officers race to join the Placer County Sheriff's Office
Man suspected of bringing 6 pounds of pot across state lines to Placer County 0:05

Man suspected of bringing 6 pounds of pot across state lines to Placer County
Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead 0:30

Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question