North Highlands house party shooting victim identified

The 22-year-old man killed at a North Highlands house party early Saturday morning has been identified as Isaiah Bridgett by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
Bridgett was shot in the head after fights broke out as a house party was winding down in the 700 block of Plumber Way. Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to the party around 3 a.m. Saturday after a caller reported hearing gunfire at a party with between 200 and 300 attendees.
Partygoers initially told the police that the sounds were fireworks and not gunfire, but Bridgett and a second victim later showed up at a local hospital. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was hit in the arm by a bullet.
Detectives who returned to the party site believe there was more than one shooter. One suspect was described as a black male, in his late teens to early 20s, with short dreadlocks. He was reportedly seen leaving the scene on foot, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS.
