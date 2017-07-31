Patrick Flynn
Patrick Flynn California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Offender back in prison after walking away from alternative custody program

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

July 31, 2017 2:34 PM

A man who walked away from a Stockton residence where he had been assigned in an alternative custody program has been located and returned to state prison.

Patrick Flynn, 55, was taken into custody at 8 p.m. Saturday in Stockton by a state correctional safety officer with assistance from the Stockton Police Department, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release. He was transported to Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy.

Flynn was accepted to the alternative custody program July 3. The voluntary program was developed to allow eligible offenders to serve up to the last 12 months of their sentence in the community rather than state prison.

Flynn failed to return the the residence Thursday afternoon, and the department received electronic alarms indicating that his GPS monitor had been tampered with, a news release said. Flynn had entered prison on Nov. 23, 2016 from San Joaquin County with a three-year sentence for grand theft.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

