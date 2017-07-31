Registered sex offender accused of indecent exposure at Placerville Library

A registered sex offender is in jail after allegedly exposing himself to a woman and her child at the Placerville Library.
Placerville police were called to the library at 345 Fair Lane about 10 a.m. Thursday regarding a report of a man exposing himself. Officers were told that Gabriel Armenta had approached a young mother and her 18-month-old daughter. As Armenta, 42, talked with the woman and child, he allegedly exposed himself in front of them, according to a Police Department news release.
Officers located Armenta inside the library and arrested him. Police said Armenta is a transient and is registered as a sex offender in the city of Placerville. He has a prior conviction for the same offense, the news release said.
Armenta was booked into El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure and is being held in lieu of $275,000.
