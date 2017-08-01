Bank robber whose ski mask gave him away sentenced to 30 years in prison

A man convicted of a 2010 Sacramento-area bank robbery and carjacking has been sentenced to more than 30 years in state prison.
A jury in February convicted Carlos Aguirre, 35, of carjacking and six counts of robbery. Jurors also found that Aguirre used a firearm in committing the crimes, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release. Sacramento Superior Court Judge Raoul Thorbourne on Friday sentenced Aguirre to 30 years and four months in prison.
The robbery occurred Jan. 22, 2010, when Aguirre, armed with a gun and wearing a ski mask, followed an assistant bank manager into a Bank of America on Folsom Boulevard. Aguirre grabbed the woman from behind, with his arm around her neck, and put the gun to her head, the news release said.
Aguirre ordered the assistant manager and other people in the bank to the ground, and then ordered two tellers to give him money. The tellers turned over between $30,000 and $50,000, according to the news release.
Customers in the bank testified that they feared they were going to die during the robbery.
Aguirre, displaying his gun, demanded that the assistant manager give him her car keys. She complied, and Aguirre took his backpack with the money and ran out to her car, where he lost his ski mask.
The District Attorney’s Crime Lab obtained a DNA sample from the ski mask and entered it in the DNA database, resulting in a match to Aguirre, the news release said. Cell phone records indicated Aguirre’s phone was in the area of the bank 11 minutes before the robbery and about the same time the previous day.
Aguirre had a prior 1997 strike conviction under California’s “three strikes” law for assault with a firearm, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
