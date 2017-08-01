A Lincoln police officer arrests 25-year-old Miguel Ruiz on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment Aug. 1, 2017.
A Lincoln police officer arrests 25-year-old Miguel Ruiz on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment Aug. 1, 2017. Lincoln Police Department
A Lincoln police officer arrests 25-year-old Miguel Ruiz on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment Aug. 1, 2017. Lincoln Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man accused of DUI with young children in car

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

August 01, 2017 8:23 PM

An observant citizen was credited with alerting Lincoln police to a driver who appeared to be impaired and had two young children in his vehicle.

Police received a report Tuesday afternoon of a suspected drunken driver at the Chevron gas station on Twelve Bridges Drive. When officers arrived, they contacted 25-year-old Miguel Ruiz at his vehicle. Inside the car were two children, ages 4 and 6, according to a Police Department Facebook post.

Ruiz was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and child endangerment. The children were turned over to Child Protective Services, and Ruiz was transported to Placer County Jail.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Placer County deputies recover body in Lake Tahoe

Placer County deputies recover body in Lake Tahoe 0:16

Placer County deputies recover body in Lake Tahoe
Watch Rocklin Police escort retired officer home on his last day 0:26

Watch Rocklin Police escort retired officer home on his last day

What are you lookin' at? Deer catch deputy's attention during their snacktime 0:18

What are you lookin' at? Deer catch deputy's attention during their snacktime

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question