Man accused of DUI with young children in car

An observant citizen was credited with alerting Lincoln police to a driver who appeared to be impaired and had two young children in his vehicle.
Police received a report Tuesday afternoon of a suspected drunken driver at the Chevron gas station on Twelve Bridges Drive. When officers arrived, they contacted 25-year-old Miguel Ruiz at his vehicle. Inside the car were two children, ages 4 and 6, according to a Police Department Facebook post.
Ruiz was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and child endangerment. The children were turned over to Child Protective Services, and Ruiz was transported to Placer County Jail.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments