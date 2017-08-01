What was outcome of trial in 2007 home invasion, kidnapping and shooting?

Q: What was the outcome of the trial of Jordan Kidd in Sacramento? It was a home invasion and robbery in south Sacramento in 2007. A female was kidnapped from a home against her will and then shot and left to die in a field.
Darlene Cook, Sacramento
A: Jordan Isiah Kidd was one of five people convicted in what court records described as a home invasion that escalated into a kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted murder.
The gang-related crimes occurred Jan. 22, 2007. The victim reported that four or five people entered a bedroom through a window, held her at gunpoint, then searched the residence for a man who had fled.
When the intruders left, they took the woman with them. During the course of the evening, she was sexually assaulted. She eventually was driven to a field, told to get out of the car and to start walking through the field. As she walked, she heard gunshots and one shot hit her in the back, according to court records.
The woman sought help at a nearby house, where the residents called police.
According to Sacramento Superior Court records available online, Kidd was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Now 30 years old, he is at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran.
Also convicted in the case were David Dewayne Griffin, Zachary Scott Tyler, Kimberly Kay Knorr and Lashea Ethel Merritt.
Griffin, 27, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and is at Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy, while Tyler, 32, is serving a 25-years-to-life sentence at Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent City.
Merritt, 25, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, and Knorr, 28, to 18 years and four months in prison. Both are at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowcilla.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments