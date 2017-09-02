Officers find two dead in Meadowview home after carbon monoxide alarm goes off

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found inside a Meadowview home Friday night, a department news release said.
Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Janrick Avenue about 9:05 p.m. after fire personnel located suspicious circumstances at a home on the street. The fire crew was called to the house after a carbon monoxide alarm went off.
Officers began clearing the house when they noticed smoke coming from the home, according to the news release. Once inside, they found two dead people inside the home. The department said their cause of death has not yet been determined.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the two people once their families have been notified.
The Sacrament Police Department encourages anyone with information about the homicide to call the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
