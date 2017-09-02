Man suspected of fatally shooting Sacramento sheriff’s deputy has died

More Videos

Bail raised to $150,000 for suspect in car chase that led to deputy's shooting death 1:16

Bail raised to $150,000 for suspect in car chase that led to deputy's shooting death

Pause
Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:49

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard

Arden Arcade on lockdown after law enforcement officers shot 0:21

Arden Arcade on lockdown after law enforcement officers shot

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 3:01

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting

A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County 1:01

A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County

Sacramento Police release clip of party bus that may have witnessed assault 0:11

Sacramento Police release clip of party bus that may have witnessed assault

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

The earnest origins of Labor Day 2:06

The earnest origins of Labor Day

Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove 1:38

Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove

  • Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard

    Two California Highway Patrol officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy were shot Wednesday in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Two California Highway Patrol officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy were shot Wednesday in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports. Renee Byer and Paul Kitagaki, Jr. The Sacramento Bee
Two California Highway Patrol officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy were shot Wednesday in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports. Renee Byer and Paul Kitagaki, Jr. The Sacramento Bee
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man suspected of fatally shooting Sacramento sheriff’s deputy has died

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

September 02, 2017 4:04 PM

The man suspected of fatally shooting a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy and injuring two California Highway Patrol officers in a shootout Wednesday died from his injuries on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, 32, was named by the department as the gunman who fatally shot deputy Robert French as he fled from a room at the Ramada Inn on Auburn Boulevard. Auto theft investigators with an inter-agency task force were attempting to enter the room when they say someone fired multiple rounds through the walls, striking two undercover CHP officers.

Littlecloud was seen carrying a high-powered assault rifle as he fled from the hotel’s balcony into a nearby car, shooting French in the process, the department said. He led officers on a vehicle pursuit south on Fulton Avenue and then east on El Camino Avenue before crashing the car just west of Watt Avenue.

French, a 21-year veteran of the department assigned to the North Patrol Division, died on his way to the hospital.

The incident began earlier that day, when members of the auto theft task force spotted two women get into a stolen car at the hotel at around 9:30 a.m. Instead of stopping for the officers, the car led police on a high-speed chase before pulling over in Elk Grove, department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said.

The driver of the car, Oakland resident Priscilla Prendez, 23, was arrested for felony evasion and vehicle theft in the incident. The other woman was questioned and later let go.

Prendez was on searchable probation during her arrest and investigators learned that she had a room at the Ramada Inn registered under her name, the department said after the shooting. When officers returned to the Ramada Inn to search the room, knocking on the door and announcing themselves as law enforcement, they were met with gunfire from the other side of the wall.

Littlecloud was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds after the crash, Turnbull said. The vehicle he drove was also stolen, coming out of the Bay Area, the department said.

Littlecloud was running from police at the time of the shooting, eluding authorities since July after failing to appear in court for two separate cases. One of those cases involved a federal indictment charging him with methamphetamine and weapons possession and identity theft. The other stemmed from a 2015 weapons case in Sonoma County in which a judge issued a $50,000 bench warrant for his arrest.

A Castro Valley resident, Littlecloud had a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2004 and that included charges of assaulting a peace officer, assault with a semiautomatic weapon and car theft.

French is survived by three adult children, grandchildren and a girlfriend. A memorial service for the deputy is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Roseville’s Bayside Adventure Church. A viewing ceremony at East Lawn Mortuary on Greenback Lane will be held the day before.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Bail raised to $150,000 for suspect in car chase that led to deputy's shooting death

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question