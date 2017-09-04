Robbery or accident: Why did Ali Khan die?

More Videos 0:11 Sacramento Police release clip of party bus that may have witnessed assault Pause 1:16 Bail raised to $150,000 for suspect in car chase that led to deputy's shooting death 0:49 Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 1:43 'I was unable to avoid him punching me in the jaw,' cyclist says of bike trail assailant 0:17 Watch Sacramento nonprofit RedRover reunite Summer the dog with her owner after Hurricane Harvey 2:04 Can a shot of anesthetic help relieve PTSD? 1:38 Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove 0:29 Reuben Foster takes on Carlos Hyde in 49ers practice 1:10 DeAaron Fox, migrant workers and DACA: Sacramento's week in photos for September 3 5:01 'I was raised with American morals and I know to do the right thing' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sacramento Police release clip of party bus that may have witnessed assault On the night of Aug. 27, Sacramento Police believe party bus passengers near the area of 12th Street and K Street may have witnessed an assault that left Ali Khan bleeding and in need of medical attention. He died four days later. Police are looking to talk to anyone who was on board this party bus that night. On the night of Aug. 27, Sacramento Police believe party bus passengers near the area of 12th Street and K Street may have witnessed an assault that left Ali Khan bleeding and in need of medical attention. He died four days later. Police are looking to talk to anyone who was on board this party bus that night. Sacramento Police Department

