Body of female pulled from Sacramento River near Isleton

By Mark Glover

September 05, 2017 9:15 AM

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department recovered a body from the Sacramento River late Monday afternoon and is seeking the public’s help in determining what happened.

Officials said the department received a call from a fisherman who spotted the body just after 4 p.m.

Deputies arrived at an area near the town of Isleton and recovered the body of a female.

No other details were released, and officials said the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will attempt to determine the identity of the deceased.

The sheriff’s department asking anyone with information relating to the incident to call 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

