Sacramento man seriously injured in chain-reaction crashes on Highway 99

An early Tuesday chain-reaction series of car crashes on Highway 99 south of downtown Sacramento seriously injured a 22-year-old Sacramento man and temporarily closed two northbound lanes of the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officials said it began around 1:46 a.m. when the 22-year-old driver crossed into the center divider and crashed a 1997 Honda Civic into a concrete median wall on northbound Highway 99 just north of Florin Road. The car came to rest in the No. 2 lane.
A trailing vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry driven by a 70-year-old Stockton man, braked but struck the Civic on the right rear side, pushing the Civic into the No. 3 lane, where it was struck on the passenger side door by a 1998 Nissan Sentra driven by a 23-year-old Sacramento man. The CHP report said the Sentra was going 65 mph at the time.
A fourth vehicle arriving on the scene tried to avoid the wreckage but side-swiped the Camry.
CHP said the Civic driver was unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene and had to be extricated from the vehicle by Sacramento Fire Department personnel. Officials said the Civic driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized with “major life-threatening injuries.”
The driver of the Camry complained of pain and was hospitalized.
CHP said the Nos. 3 and 4 lanes of northbound Highway 99 were closed for about two hours.
