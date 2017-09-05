Deaths of two women in Meadowview investigated as double homicide

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the deaths of two women found inside a Meadowview home Friday night as a double homicide.
Early Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said the identities of the victims had not yet been released, pending completion of autopsies.
Police said officers were sent to the 1400 block of Janrick Avenue about 9:05 p.m. Friday after fire personnel reported suspicious circumstances at a home on that street. The fire crew was called to the house after a carbon monoxide alarm went off.
Officers began clearing the house when they noticed smoke coming from the home. They subsequently found the two dead women inside the home. The cause of their deaths has not yet been determined.
The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information about the deaths to call the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments