Former CHP officer pleads no contest to workers’ comp insurance fraud

A former California Highway Patrol officer who injured his back while on duty has pleaded no contest to felony workers’ compensation insurance fraud.
Brian Christopher Hansen entered the plea Aug. 29 and was sentenced by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Román to 180 days in Sacramento County Jail and five years formal probation, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release. He also is prohibited from ever seeking or accepting employment as a law enforcement officer.
Hansen was a CHP officer when he suffered a back injury while on duty in 2008. After receiving medical treatment, he was placed on limited duty status in April 2009. Hansen worked one day watching training videos for four hours, but never returned, stating that it was too painful to sit for extended periods of time, the news release said.
In July 2009, the CHP began an investigation during which Hansen was seen performing tasks that conflicted with what he reported were his functional limitations at the time. These included driving non-stop for hours and participating in outdoor activities, the news release said.
Physicians who reviewed Hansen’s medical reports and the surveillance videos agreed that Hansen suffered an injury, but said that he overstated his symptoms and understated his capabilities regarding his workers’ compensation claim, according to the news release.
The case was investigated by the California Highway Patrol Internal Affairs Division Workers Compensation Insurance Fraud Unit.
